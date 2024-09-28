Conor Bradley’s FPL team hints at big Liverpool change for Wolves clash

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday evening as Arne Slot’s men look to continue their impressive start to their Premier League campaign and the Fantasy Premier League of Conor Bradley hints at a big change for the Reds.

The Merseyside club have won all but one of their games to open up their 2024/25 campaign with the Reds picking up 12 out of 15 points in the Premier League.

Last time out Liverpool were 5-1 winners over West Ham in the EFL Cup, while defeating Bournemouth 3-0 in the Premier League. Darwin Nunez started in both games but the FPL team of Conor Bradley hints that the Uruguay star may be set to return to the bench for the Reds’ clash with Wolves on Saturday.

According to FPL Focal, the Northern Ireland international sold the striker this week after buying the 25-year-old ahead of his start during the previous gameweek

This hints that Slot is going to go with his favourite front three for Liverpool’s trip to Molineux which has been Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah during the early part of the campaign.

Darwin Nunez has a tough task to earn a starting spot at Liverpool

Competition for places in Liverpool’s front three is very high at present as six stars are fighting for three spots in Slot’s eleven.

Salah and Diaz are nailed-on starters in the Dutch coach’s team at present, which makes Nunez’s task of beginning most games very tough.

Jota has been preferred for the number nine role by the new Liverpool coach so far, however, Cody Gakpo is pushing very hard for a place in the Reds’ team with his performances of late. This has put Nunez on the backfoot and it remains to be seen if he can win over Slot throughout the remainder of the campaign.