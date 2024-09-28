Video: Gabriel Martinelli proves doubters wrong with sublime finish

Gabriel Martinelli has smashed his side ahead after a dominant and impressive opening 20 minutes from Arsenal.

After a very difficult opening five fixtures for Mikel Arteta’s men that included trips to Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, Arsenal welcomed newly promoted Leicester City to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been criticised for being overly defensive in the past few weeks but were keen to showcase just how good they are on the ball as they dominated the Foxes.

It took them until the 20th-minute mark to break the deadlock with Martinelli sweeping home a Jurrien Timber cutback.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI BREAKS THE DEADLOCK!! 🔓🤩 The Brazilian scores his first Arsenal goal since March. 🗓️👏 Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City pic.twitter.com/R7iGRJR5Xe — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) September 28, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play.