Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Graham Potter is being lined up to replace Russell Martin at Southampton.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role at Chelsea but could be set to make a Premier League return if Martin, 38, does not improve the Saints’ results.

Potter was given just seven months at Stamford Bridge but US billionaire owner Todd Boehly’s patience ran out following a series poor performances.

Given the huge changes the squad went through, fans may feel the former Brighton boss was treated harshly in London though.

Graham Potter tipped to replace Russell Martin at Southampton

Nevertheless, although his reputation has taken a slight knock with how things went at Chelsea, Potter is clearly still admired by top clubs with the latest tracking him being Southampton.

According to Football Insider, Potter, who spent half a season at St. Marys’ during his playing days, is one of the club’s shortlisted candidates to take over from under-pressure Martin.

The Saints sit 18th in the table after managing just one draw from their first five games, and failure to turn results around soon will guarantee Martin is the first Premier League manager to be sacked.

For Potter, the possibility of replacing Martin is not the only opportunity he’s linked with. The Solihull-born tactician is a candidate to replace Sean Dyche at Everton. The ex-Burnley manager is under major pressure at Goodison Park amid Dan Friedkin’s talks to take ownership from Farhad Moshiri.