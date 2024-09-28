“Outstanding in the build-up” Man City star hailed for role in Josko Gvardiol opener against Newcastle

Credit: TNT Sports.

Despite being without Rodri for Saturday’s Premier League game against Newcastle United, it took Manchester City just 35 minutes to break the deadlock.

City arrived at St. James’ Park as the favourites to win, but Rodri’s exclusion after he injured his ACL last weekend saw the defending champions under some pressure to perform to their usual levels.

So far, so good for Pep Guardiola’s men though.

Tasked with silencing a raucous home crowd, City have managed well, and thanks to an opening strike from defender Josko Gvardiol, have taken a first-half lead.

“Outstanding” Jack Grealish played key role in Josko Gvardiol opener against Newcastle

The Croatia international slotted the ball calmly beyond Nick Pope but it was winger Jack Grealish who earned the praise of commentator Darren Fletcher.

Speaking about the role the Englishman played in Gvardiol’s opener, which saw him play a pinpoint and defence-splitting pass, Fletcher said: “Jack Grealish outstanding in the build-up.”

Co-commentator Ally McCoist agreed and said the former Aston Villa captain’s contribution was “terrific”.

Brilliant work from Jack Grealish, even better work from Joško Gvardiol ? The defender gives Man City the lead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fZ0SaRQDLC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 28, 2024

Saturday’s match against the Magpies is just Grealish’s second league start of the season.

His efforts throughout the first half will certainly give his manager food for thought ahead of City’s mid-week Champions League game against Slovan Bratislava though.

Should City hold on to beat Newcastle United, they will extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 16 points.

Second-placed Liverpool and fourth-placed Arsenal both play later on Saturday.