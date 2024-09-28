Jadon Sancho has more assists in first three Chelsea games than seven Man United players combined

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Jadon Sancho of Chelsea is challenged by Ferdi Kadioglu of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Since joining Chelsea, Jadon Sancho has outperformed his old teammates at Manchester United.

The summer transfer window saw the 24-year-old winger finally call time on his disappointing spell at Old Trafford.

After failing to live up to expectations, Sancho, after spending the second half of last season back on loan with former club Borussia Dortmund, was allowed to join Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.

The Blues agreed a season-long loan deal with the Red Devils for Sancho but must buy him outright at the end of the season for £25 million, so there was hope the winger could turn his career around.

Jadon Sancho outperforming former Man United teammates

And repaying the trust the London giants have shown in him, Sancho has started just as Todd Boehly would have hoped.

The former Manchester City academy starlet has registered three assists in his first three Premier League appearances including one for Cole Palmer during Saturday’s home game against Brighton.

And to make the summer deal even sweeter for Boehly, Sancho’s early contributions have seen him notch more assists than seven Manchester United players combined (GiveMeSport).

Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo have registered just two league assists between them — shocking figures and a reminder of just why Erik Ten Hag is among the favourites to lose his job this side of Christmas.