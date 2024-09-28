Video: James Justin silences the Emirates with outstanding volley

James Justin has stunned the Emirates Stadium with an incredible volley to level the game up at 2-2 in an unexpected turn of events.

Mikel Arteta’s side cruised through the first half against the Foxes, dominating the ball and pushing the visitors all the way back into their box.

The Gunners opened the scoring thanks to a smart finish from Gabriel Martinelli before Leandro Trossard then doubled the lead.

But the visitors pulled one back just after the break with a header from Justin that caught David Raya off guard, wrong-footing the Spanish goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old then scored an unbelievable volley to complete his brace, catching the ball perfectly as it arrowed in off of the post.

