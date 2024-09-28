Manchester clubs ready to challenge Liverpool for 26 G/A Bundesliga star

Florian Wirtz with Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Man United and Man City have an eye on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as the Manchester clubs get ready to challenge Liverpool for the full-back ahead of the 2025 transfer windows.

The Merseyside club could be in the market for a new right-back next year as the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield has yet to be resolved.

The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Premier League outfit at the end of the season and should the England international leave Liverpool, the Reds have a strong interest in Frimpong to replace the talented full-back, reports Football Insider.

The Dutch star has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now and the 23-year-old is coming off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign for Leverkusen as the German side won a league and cup double under Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong was a key part of this as he featured in 47 games, scoring 14 goals alongside 12 assists.

The problem for Liverpool is that the Netherlands international’s displays did not only impress the Merseyside outfit but both Manchester clubs as well.

Man United and Man City join race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong

Although Frimpong has a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028, the Bundesliga club may find it difficult to keep hold of the player next summer given the abundance of interest in the full-back.

According to Football Insider, Man United and Man City are ready to challenge Liverpool for Frimpong as both Manchester clubs look to strengthen their right-back area.

The Premier League champions will be looking to replace 34-year-old Kyle Walker long-term, while Man United view the 23-year-old as an upgrade on their current options.

The race for Frimpong will be an exciting one to watch next summer as many factors will determine where the Dutch talent plays his football during the 2025/26 campaign.