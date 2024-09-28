Video: Leandro Trossard rescues Arsenal with last gasp winner

Arsenal rescued a much-needed Premier League win in the dying seconds against Leicester City after their 17th corner of the game.

After a host of incredibly difficult fixtures, the Gunners hosted Leicester City at the Emirates in a game which was deemed an easy win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

It seemed that way as they headed into the half-time break 2-0 up with little to no resistance from the Foxes but the contest was quickly turned on its head.

James Justin pulled one back just after the interval before the 26-year-old stunned the entire stadium with an outstanding right-footed volley that struck the post and went in.

The Gunners pressed and pressed in search of a winner but just could not break through with the Leicester shot-stopper pulling out some incredible saves.

But four minutes into added time they finally found the winner, with Trossard turning a corner back towards the goal which deflected in over the line.

Kai Havertz would go on to add a fourth to secure a very important three points given Manchester City’s draw earlier in the day.

