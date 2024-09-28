Leeds United dealt injury hammer blow during Coventry clash

Leeds United were dealt a huge blow during their clash with Coventry on Saturday afternoon with Ethan Ampadu being forced off with an injury during the first half.

Daniel Farke’s side welcomed their Championship rivals to Elland Road on Saturday in search of a second consecutive win in the league as they aim to claw their way back towards the promotion spots.

They got off to a perfect start when forward Wilfried Gnonto opened up his body and guided the ball powerfully into the roof of the net to hand the home side a deserved lead.

But disaster struck just before the half-time break when 24-year-old Ampadu seemed to suffer a knee injury which forced him off with Ao Tanaka replacing the Wales international.

The defensive midfielder is a crucial cog in Farke’s setup with a serious injury potentially season-defining for Leeds United.

With clashes against Norwich City and Sunderland up next, the injury to their captain could not have come at a worse time for the German manager who has already had to contend with plenty of injury concerns.

A win against Coventry on Saturday will bring Leeds up to fifth in the table and within touching distance of top spot.

