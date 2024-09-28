Liverpool look to €45m ace with 143 G/A contributions in 239 games to replace Salah

Mohamed Salah linked with Liverpool exit. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed at this stage, the thought of Mo Salah leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign is gaining more and more traction.

The Egyptian King had been a talisman for the Reds during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, though he will be 33 when his contract runs out in June 2025, and that would appear to be a perfect time to part ways.

Arguably, if Liverpool want to remain a progressive outfit, they couldn’t offer Salah a long-term deal at that age, and furthermore, losing his £350,000 per week wages (Capology) would be of obvious financial benefit to the club.

Liverpool know the player they want to replace Mo Salah

Losing a player of Salah’s ability would clearly impact the club of course, and it would be incumbent upon them to adequately replace him.

According to TeamTalk, the Premier League giants have already identified who they want to bring in, in Salah’s stead.

Borussia Dortmund flyer, Karim Adeyemi, will be available for around the €45m mark, and with a weekly wage of just £80,000 (Capology), there’s a cogent reason for their interest.

Notwithstanding that the 22-year-old can also play in all of the positions across a front three, is lightning-quick and already has 143 goal and assist contributions in just 239 career games.

Undoubtedly there is an improvement to be made by the player in terms of his decision making, some of which was seen in last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, however, he is still young and there’s plenty of scope for him to learn.

Once there’s an understanding that Dortmund are definitely willing to cash in for the right price, Liverpool will need to move quickly as there’s likely to be a queue of suitors for Adeyemi’s services.