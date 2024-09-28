Liverpool journalist expects Reds talent to be out of action for three months after fresh injury

Liverpool youngster Calum Scanlon is expected to be sidelined for around three months after running into injury problems and has returned to the Premier League club from his loan spell at Millwall.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, the 19-year-old is suffering from a stress fracture in his back and as a result is expected to be out of action for at least three months. Liverpool wanted to assess the defender’s issue and oversee his treatment, hence why they have called the player back to the club.

This is a big blow for Scanlon who has now seen his loan spell at Millwall disrupted having joined the Championship club during the summer.

The left-back didn’t see much action during the opening part of the 2024/25 campaign having featured for just 11 minutes in Millwall’s 1-0 defeat to Luton Town on 14 September.

First-team minutes are going to be key for Scanlon’s development and the Liverpool youngster will be eager to overcome his injury issue and return to London as he tries to make his way up the ladder at the Merseyside club.

Does Calum Scanlon have a future with Liverpool?

It is still too early to say if Scanlon will be a success at Liverpool but the youngster will have his eye on the left-back role at Anfield as Andy Robertson’s contract with the Merseyside club comes to an end in 2026.

The 19-year-old has been with the Reds since joining their youth set-up in 2020 and the defender trained a lot with Jurgen Klopp’s squad last season as the legendary coach saw potential in the player.

The German manager also handed Scanlon his debut as the full-back featured in Liverpool’s 5–1 win over Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League back in October. This is one of two times the defender has featured for the Premier League club and he will hope that there are many more to come.