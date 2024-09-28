Liverpool player criticised for ‘stupid’ decision during Wolves clash

Gary Neville has criticised Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold after he was booked for delaying the restart on Saturday.

The Reds had an amazing opportunity to leapfrog Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City and plant themselves on top of the table against Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Following their impressive win against Bournemouth last week in which Arne Slot deployed a very attacking line-up, it took the visitors until first-half added time to finally find the breakthrough.

Picking up the ball on the left wing, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota fired a pinpoint accurate cross into the area where it was met by the head of Ibrahima Konate who powered it into the ground and past goalkeeper.

Wolves did however fight their way back into the contest after the break but the lead didn’t last long with Mohamed Salah dispatching from the spot six minutes later to make it 2-1 and seal the victory for Slot’s side.

However, we did see the referee book Alexander Arnold after just six minutes for kicking the ball away and delaying the restart which has become more common so far this campaign.

Speaking on commentary, Neville criticised the English defender for allowing himself to be booked so early on in the contest.

“The publicity around this particular rule means now referees are now all over it.” He said via Sky Sports.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold stupidly putting himself under pressure.”

Arsenal have suffered so far this season with the implementation of this rule as they have seen on two separate occasions with Declan Rice and most recently Leandro Trossard being penalised for delaying the restart.

Top Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Image