Video: “The audacity”- Commentator shocked by what Man City’s Ederson done vs Newcastle

Man City’s Ederson is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet and the Brazilian showed why in the Premier League champions’ clash with Newcastle on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is not the best shot-stopper in his position, however, when it comes to using his feet, there are very few better than the City star.

Ederson has shown this throughout his time at the Etihad Stadium with his long-range passing, penalties and the occasional skill.

The Brazil international displayed his ball-playing talent once again against Newcastle on Saturday as he produced a backheel to outwit the on-rushing Anthony Gordon.

Watch: Man City’s Ederson produces outrageous backheel vs Newcastle

Pictures by TNT Sports and beIN Sports.