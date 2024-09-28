Image: Shredded sock shows how close Man City’s Erling Haaland was to getting injured

Man City went into the halftime break of their clash with Newcastle holding a 1-0 lead with the only major concern for Pep Guardiola being the fitness of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian had a quiet half at St. James’ Park but a clash with Dan Burn resulted in the striker injuring his ankle. Commentators pointed out an issue with the Man City star but in the end, it was nothing serious as Haaland appeared for the second half in perfect condition.

However, the 24-year-old earned himself a cut on his ankle, while his sock was torn and had a massive hole in it.

The images showed how close Haaland came to getting injured and an Achilles issue would have been a major problem for Man City and the Norway international.

Watch: Erling Haaland comes close to getting injured vs Newcastle