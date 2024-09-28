Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Velez Sarsfield winger Thiago Fernandez.

Fernandez has been compared to the Argentine international Angel Di Maria because of the stylistic similarities between the two players. As per TBR Football, the English clubs are keeping tabs on his development and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 20-year-old in the coming months.

The winger has scored five goals and picked up eight assists during the current campaign and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all four clubs.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality in the wide areas. Players like Antony have been quite underwhelming and they need alternatives. Similarly, Chelsea will need to bring in an upgrade on players like Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. At Tottenham, Son Heung-min is in his 30s, and they will need to start thinking about a potential replacement in the near future.

Liverpool are looking at quality wide options as well, especially with Mohamed Salah nearing the end of his contract. The Egyptian will be a free agent in the summer of 2025.

Thiago Fernandez would be a quality addition

Thiago Fernandez would be a long-term investment for all four clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to join a big club capable of winning major trophies and the opportunity to join all four clubs will be quite attractive for him.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to sign the player.