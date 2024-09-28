Bargain England international with 12 G/A could return to Man United

England international Angel Gomes is attracting a lot of interest from Premier League and European clubs but could the Lille star return to Man United in 2025?

The 24-year-old’s career has taken off over the last year having featured heavily for Lille last season, where the Englishman featured in 45 matches, scoring two goals alongside assisting a further ten.

Gomes played a big role in helping the French club qualify for the 2024/25 Champions League and his performances didn’t go unnoticed by England interim head coach Lee Carsley, who handed the midfielder his Three Lions debut earlier this month.

The former Manchester United star impressed in his two Nations League appearances against Ireland and Finland, which has now alerted many clubs to his availability.

The 24-year-old is out of contract with Lille in 2025 and according to The Telegraph, the Ligue 1 outfit are bracing themselves for offers in January, which is the last opportunity the French club will have to receive money for the English talent.

Gomes will also be free to sign a pre-contract with other clubs from January 1, if he decides not to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Ligue 1 club.

Could Angel Gomes return to Man United?

Although The Telegraph’s report fails to mention interested clubs, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Man United are among the Premier League teams believed to be showing an interest in Gomes ahead of the 2025 transfer windows, states GIVEMESPORT.

It would be very interesting to see if the England star returns to Manchester after the midfielder came through United’s academy before making his first-team debut in 2017 – replacing Wayne Rooney in the 88th minute of a 2–0 home victory over Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old left Old Trafford to join Lille in 2020 and the Ligue 1 star could be viewed as a replacement for Casemiro as this season is likely to be the Brazilian’s last with the Manchester club.

The race for Gomes’ signature will be very interesting as his free-agent status could see others throw their names into the hat.