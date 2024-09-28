Newcastle won’t be happy as England international could join Liverpool for nearly half price

Liverpool are in the market for a new left-sided centre-back and the Reds could pick up Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi for nearly half price next summer due to the player’s contract situation at Selhurst Park.

Virgil van Dijk is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and the Merseyside club have begun thinking of long-term replacements for the legendary Liverpool defender.

The Dutch star is expected to pen new terms with the Reds to continue beyond this season but that has not stopped the club’s search and the Premier League giants may stumble upon a bargain deal within their own league.

According to Football Insider, Marc Guehi could be available for between £40m/£50m next summer, which is well below the £70m demanded by the Eagles during the latest transfer window.

With plenty of money available for Arne Slot to spend, this could prompt Liverpool to make a move for the England international as the 24-year-old would be a top replacement for Van Dijk, whenever the 33-year-old decides to move on from the Merseyside club.

The slash in price is due to the defender’s contract situation at Crystal Palace as next summer will see the player enter the final year of his Eagles contract.

Newcastle will not be happy should Liverpool sign Marc Guehi

During the latest transfer window, Guehi was the top target of Newcastle and following their relentless pursuit of the centre-back this summer, the Magpies will not be happy if the England star opts to join Liverpool in 2025.

The Tyneside club saw four formal bids rejected by Crystal Palace as the London outfit held out for £70m – Newcastle’s final offer was valued at £65m.

The Premier League side are likely to try again next summer but with Guehi’s price lowered, that will attract many more of England’s top clubs, especially after his performances at EURO 2024 with the Three Lions.

The 24-year-old’s future will be an exciting story to follow in 2025 as both Liverpool and Newcastle will be there fighting for his signature.