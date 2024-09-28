Mikel Arteta set to add surprising name to Arsenal coaching staff

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

There’s little doubt that Mikel Arteta has made great strides as Arsenal first-team coach, with only silverware needed to cement his legacy at the club.

The team he has put together bears little resemblance to the one he inherited, and they’re playing a brand of winning football that’s also easy on the eye.

It’s a testament to the way in which the Spaniard and his coaching staff work together to ensure that come Saturday at 3pm – or any other time TV companies dictate the Gunners should play – they are always fully ready and understand the message that’s been delivered.

Surprise name could join Arteta’s coaching staff

As with every elite team, there will be quirks in style of coaching – in order to motivate and get the best out of players – that some may consider slightly baffling, but even an extra couple of percent effort could be the difference between winning and losing.

A case in point might be Arteta’s use of a lightbulb to get his message across before a game.

Though it’s the Spaniard who has the major responsibility for his squad, he cannot do it all on his own, and that’s why Arteta needs a team of coaches and experts around him.

He might also be about to add another name to the list.

According to Football Transfers, Jorginho is considering the offer of joining Arsenal’s coaching staff at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has the option to do that or to extend his playing career with the Gunners for one more season.

Though he would still be seen as an important member of the playing staff, he’s unlikely to get a regular playing berth unless Arsenal have a slew of injuries.

To that end, hanging up his boots and moving into coaching wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world.