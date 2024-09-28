‘I’ve got a source…’: Pundit reveals what he has heard about Liverpool star’s future

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 32-year-old will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has now revealed that the player will be heading to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

The Egyptian international is unlikely to sign a new contract with Liverpool and Agbonlahor claims that Salah will earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

“I know Salah’s going,” he said live on talkSPORT. The former Premier League man didn’t name a specific club but claimed that Salah will sign a record deal in Saudi. “I’ve got a source that told me Salah’s definitely going. Saudi, on a record contract. “I’m hearing that he will earn more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’ll be the face of the football over there. You can’t turn that down if you’re Mo Salah. He’s done everything at Liverpool hasn’t he?” “I think he would have signed a new contract by now [if he was staying], and it’s an offer he can’t turn down,” he added.

The Egyptian has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017. He has helped them win multiple major trophies during his time at the club and his departure will certainly be a blow for the Premier League giants. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him adequately next summer. Salah is more than just a goalscorer and his creativity will be a huge miss as well.

Mo Salah should play for a top club

A move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career is certainly a surprise and the Egyptian could have easily played for the biggest clubs in the world. He is still operating at a world-class level and staying at Liverpool would have been ideal for him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months. Liverpool will find it difficult to replace a player of his quality and they might need to sign two quality players in order to fill the void left by him.

Top Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images