Video: Mohamed Salah misses open goal in golden opportunity for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah missed an open goal on Saturday during Liverpool’s clash with Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Arne Slot’s side travelled to Wolves on Saturday evening as they had the potential to leapfrog Manchester City to the top of the table after the champions drew with Newcastle earlier in the day.

Ibrahima Konate broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a downward header after a pinpoint accurate cross from Diogo Jota on the left wing.

The Reds then were handed a golden opportunity to double their advantage when a misplaced pass saw the ball bounce into the path of Salah but the Egyptian winger’s first-time shot was fired wide of the post.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.