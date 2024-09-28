Video: Mohamed Salah misses open goal in golden opportunity for Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah missed an open goal on Saturday during Liverpool’s clash with Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Arne Slot’s side travelled to Wolves on Saturday evening as they had the potential to leapfrog Manchester City to the top of the table after the champions drew with Newcastle earlier in the day.

Ibrahima Konate broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with a downward header after a pinpoint accurate cross from Diogo Jota on the left wing.

The Reds then were handed a golden opportunity to double their advantage when a misplaced pass saw the ball bounce into the path of Salah but the Egyptian winger’s first-time shot was fired wide of the post.

Video courtesy of Bein Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
“You’re a mid player” – Chelsea midfielder trolls Cole Palmer with handwritten Chelsea message
Video: Leandro Trossard rescues Arsenal with last gasp winner
Former Chelsea manager on Daniel Levy’s radar as pressure on Ange Postecoglou builds
More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.