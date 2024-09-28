23-year-old makes decision on Chelsea future after playing just 61 mins in five league games

Mykhaylo Mudryk is ready to leave Chelsea. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian international has struggled to live up to the expectations since joining the London club and a report from Football Insider claims that he could push for a move away in January.

Mudryk is keen to get his career back on track and a move away from Chelsea could be ideal. The winger is clearly struggling in the Premier League and a fresh start elsewhere would be beneficial for him.

It remains to be seen whether any club is willing to provide him with an exit route in January. Meanwhile, Chelsea should look to cash in on the player and invest in a new winger who can help them improve. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Ukrainian international has a contract with Chelsea until 2031 and he is on massive wages at the Premier League club. The Blues might have to subsidise his wages before he leaves the club. It is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to match his wages at Chelsea.

Mykhailo Mudryk needs more game time

The winger has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Chelsea this season and he has played a total of 61 minutes in five Premier League matches this season. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Chelsea might not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

The winger has clearly failed to convince the manager of his quality in training and he needs to move on in order to get his career back on track. A January exit would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

