Newcastle star hailed for incredible performance against Manchester City

Newcastle’s Joelinton has been praised heavily after he spearheaded his side to a tenacious draw against the Premier League champions early Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side demonstrated why they are one of the most feared sides when playing at home in the Premier League against Manchester City this weekend with a hard-fought performance.

But it was the visitors who landed the first punch when Josko Gvardiol cut inside on his weaker right foot before slotting the ball past Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal.

But the home side then levelled from the spot through Anthony Gordon after a clumsy foul from Ederson inside the area just after the break.

Newcastle did not shell up after pulling themselves back into the contest instead they went toe to toe with Pep Guardiola’s side and could’ve stolen all three points late on.

But given the magnitude of the opponent Howe will be delighted with the point and will be delighted with the performances of his players especially of Joelinton.

The Brazilian midfielder was everywhere on the pitch, acting as a destroyer off the ball and a composed playmaker on it.

Speaking on talkSPORT during the contest, Stuart Pearce hailed the performance of Joelinton throughout the 90 minutes.

“You have got to give him credit, you know. He has dropped back into the back-four on occasions, he has headed things, he is a physical presence, he has got personality, which I absolutely love.” He said as transcribed by TBR Football.

