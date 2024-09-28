Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Paul Merson is not holding out hope for West Ham prior to their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers have started the season in horrific fashion as they sit 14th in the Premier League table after five games, winning just once so far.

After a 3-0 loss to London rivals Chelsea and a 5-1 defeat against Liverpool that knocked them out of the FA Cup, the pressure is firmly on the shoulders of Julen Lopetegui to turn things around for West Ham.

The Spanish manager will be keen to get back on the right track on Saturday when they face off against Brentford at the GTech Stadium.

West Ham face Brentford

Although a very winnable game, the Bees are not to be underestimated with Sky Sports pundit Merson claiming that they could be in ‘big trouble’.

“I tell you what, West Ham are in big trouble! I always say be careful what you wish for.” He told Sportskeeda.

“They’re up against Brentford and I’ll be shocked if they don’t lose this game. I don’t see a lot between the teams on paper but the way they’re playing at the moment there is certainly a huge gap.”

It won’t get any easier for the Spanish manager with clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on the horizon with the dreaded Christmas period the following.

