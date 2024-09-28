Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Diogo Dalot if they are not able to sign their number one target for the right-back position.

After adding arguably the best player in the world to their ranks during the summer window in Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos have quite clearly established themselves once again as one of the powerhouses of world football.

Although they currently sit in second place in La Liga, behind a Barcelona side that has exploded under Hansi Flick, they will undoubtedly be challenging for every trophy up for grabs this campaign.

But in their incredible squad, there is one position that could potentially be upgraded and given the age of Dani Carvajal will have to be addressed in the near future.

Real Madrid eyes new right back

The right-back position has always been in question at the Bernabeau and according to reports from Fichajes, Real Madrid views Trent Alexander-Arnold as the perfect solution in that position.

But the report also claims that if they are unable to secure the signing of the Liverpool man Manchester United’s Dalot would be their backup option.

Despite the wealth of experience that he has gained during his time at Old Trafford and in Italy, Dalot is still only 25 which means that he would be joining the La Liga giants just before he reaches his prime if a move did develop in the summer.

The Italian defender has featured in every game so far for the Red Devils in the Premier League with his former competitor Aaron Wan-Bissaka now at West Ham.

