(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has been linked with the return to the Premier League in recent months.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed on his YouTube channel that Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him for a while and they appreciate him as a player.

On his , Romano said: “Raphinha has always been attractive to several clubs, not only in Europe, when Barcelona signed him from Leeds there was interest from Chelsea and interest from Arsenal. He’s always been a player of interest for Tottenham, they have always appreciated him.”

It remains to be seen whether the north London outfit decide to make a move for him in the near future. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the attacking unit and Raphinha would be a quality addition.

The Brazilian will add goals and creativity to the side. He is also versatile enough to operate on either flank. He has played in the Premier League before with Leeds United and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an instant impact.

Signing a player of his quality could transform Tottenham in the final third. He could be a good fit for their style of play as well.

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties and they could be tempted to sell the player if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Raphinha would be a useful addition

Tottenham will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and they will look to push for trophies as well. They need to keep improving their squad and players like Raphinha would be quality investments.

It will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League in the coming months.

Top Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images