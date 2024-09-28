“You’re a mid player” – Chelsea midfielder trolls Cole Palmer with handwritten Chelsea message

Romeo Lavia has hilariously trolled teammate Cole Palmer with a handwritten message on the Chelsea star’s match ball following Saturday’s 4-2 victory over Brighton.

Palmer made Premier League history after becoming the first-ever player to score four first-half goals.

The 22-year-old’s remarkable contributions fired the Blues to their fourth league win of the season.

Romeo Lavia trolls Cole Palmer with hilarious post-Brighton message

Following his impressive individual performance Chelsea’s number 20 was awarded the match ball.

However, teammate Romeo Lavia, who came on at Stamford Bridge for Enzo Fernandez after 79 minutes, left Palmer a funny message that sarcastically read: “You’re a mid player regardless.”

??? Cole Palmer’s match ball… with special comment by Roméo Lavia. ? pic.twitter.com/zLGinvTWrV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2024

The pair’s relationship is obviously strong behind the scenes with everything at Chelsea feeling so much better now than what it did at this same stage last season.

Chelsea’s latest victory has propelled them to fourth in the table with Enzo Maresca hoping his side can continue in their push for Champions League qualification.