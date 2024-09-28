‘From what I hear…’: Former PL star shares information regarding Van Dijk’s Liverpool future

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be out of contract next summer and there have been rumours of a potential contract extension.

Liverpool are yet to tie him down to a new long-term deal, but former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the extension is only a matter of time. The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has reportedly heard that the defender will sign a new deal with Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a number of quality central defenders in recent months and Robinson believes that Marc Guehi could be the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence next season.

“You put him alongside Virgil van Dijk, that looks a great partnership doesn’t it,”Robinson said to Football Insider. “You’re never too old to learn, you never stop learning. “So to have to play alongside somebody like van Dijk, to pick up his habits, to learn his communication, to learn the way that his positional sense is, different things. “Yeah, as a pairing, if Van Dijk, I can’t see a reason why Liverpool wouldn’t extend Van Dijk for another year if he wanted it.From what I hear, that will happen. “So to have them as a pair next season would be a very good option for me.”

Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool

The Crystal Palace defender was heavily linked with the move away from the London club earlier this summer, but the move did not materialise because of Crystal Palace’ demands.

Liverpool could certainly use more quality and depth in the defensive unit next season and the 24-year-old England international would be a quality signing for them. Meanwhile, agreeing on a new deal with Van Dijk should be a top priority for the club right now. He is one of the best defenders in the world and keeping him at the club should be a key object objective for the Reds.

They will need to hold onto their best players in order to win major trophies and the Dutch international defender is not just a world-class defender, but he is also the captain of the club.

