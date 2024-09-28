West Ham join Aston Villa in the race to sign 23-year-old Serie A attacker

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 23-year-old has not been able to hit the ground running in Italian football since the move from Villarreal and he is already being linked with an exit from the Italian club.

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa are keen on signing the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the winger in the coming months. They have made a poor start to the season and they could certainly use more quality in the side. However, they are well-stocked in the wide areas and it will be interesting to see if they decide to invest in another winger.

Ideally, West Ham should look to invest in a quality goal scorer who can find the back of the net consistently.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze has previously shown his quality in Spanish football and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in England as well. He could develop into an important player for West Ham if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on his situation as well and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club decide to make a move for him. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the side. They are competing in the UEFA Champions League and they need a deeper squad in order to navigate multiple competitions.

Chukwueze has worked under Unai Emery during their time together at Villarreal and a reunion could be quite attractive for him. Aston Villa could be a more attractive destination for the player because of their participation in the Champions League as well. It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old Nigerian winger ends up eventually.

