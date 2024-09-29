“You never know” – Arne Slot leaves some doubt over Liverpool starter who left Wolves injured

Liverpool will have some concerns over the fitness of Andy Robertson after the left-back was forced off during their 2-1 win over Wolves on Saturday. Still, Arne Slot seemed calm about the situation as the Dutch coach played it down after the full-time whistle.

With the Reds leading 2-1, the Scotland international was forced off in the 89th minute at Molineux following a strong challenge from Carlos Forbs and was replaced by Joe Gomez.

The 20-year-old stepped on the left-back’s Achilles, which looked painful as the Scottish captain remained on the floor for several minutes.

However, Slot doesn’t think the issue will be a long-term problem for Robertson as he expects the defender to be in training on Monday ahead of Liverpool’s next clash with Bologna in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“I don’t expect this to be a big problem, although you never know, but I think he just got a knock,” Slot told the media via The Athletic.

“End phase of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well because the guy who came in — Forbs, I knew him, of course, from the Dutch competition — he made it a real fight for him.

“He got a bit of a knock but I’m expecting him to be in training on Monday again. Let’s wait and see.”

Although Slot left the door open for Robertson’s injury to be something more, the Dutch coach seems to have no concerns over the Scotland star’s availability for Liverpool’s next match against Bologna on Wednesday.

This will come as good news for the 46-year-old as the left-back is a key member of his squad having started in all of the Reds’ six Premier League matches so far this season.

The 30-year-old is also a leader within the Merseyside club’s dressing room and with games coming thick and fast, it is always ideal to have players such as Robertson available.