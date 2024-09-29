Ange Postecoglou reveals how Spurs improved after Arsenal defeat

Ange Postecoglou has hailed his side after their triumphant victory against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

After failing to beat Tottenham Hotspur on two separate occasions last season, Manchester United fans would’ve been optimistic about their chance on Sunday especially taking into account the form of the London club in the build-up.

But any hopes of a victory were severely weakened when Brennan Johnson opened the scoring early on, setting the tone for what would be a miserable evening at Old Trafford.

A Bruno Fernandes red card would only dampen the home crowd further with Postecoglou’s side turning the screw in the second half as Erik ten Hag’s side pushed forward, conceding two more goals.

Speaking after the contest the Australian manager praised the performance of his players and emphasised what made the difference in this game when compared to previous losses against Arsenal and Newcastle.

“But just in general, I think the team, like I said, it just felt that as I kept saying, I thought we played really well, we played well at Newcastle, we played well against Arsenal, but we just missed chances and it felt like there was a desperation about us trying to get another one.” He said in his post-match interview.

