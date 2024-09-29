Ange Postecoglou unveils the thing that excites him most as Tottenham manager

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted that he is “all in” on the North London club’s journey and states that he is motivated by becoming the man to deliver Spurs fans a trophy.

The Premier League outfit have seen just one trophy arrive at the club over the last 33 years which came in 2008 as Spurs defeated Chelsea in the final of the League Cup.

Tottenham have grown rapidly as a club since but success has not followed despite several big-named coaches such as Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte overseeing the first team at the London outfit.

Postecoglou is the current man tasked with ending Spurs fans’ wait for a trophy and the Australian has admitted that this is what excites him most about being the manager of the North London side as he knows it will be “meaningful.

When asked if he loves Tottenham, Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “I do, I’m all in. I have been with every club and I feel like that here.

“I love the opportunity that exists within this football club because I know that if I do bring success here it’s going to be meaningful, it’s going to be impactful.”

Is Ange Postecoglou the man to deliver Tottenham a trophy?

Results have been up and down since Ange Postecoglou took over as Tottenham manager last year but ultimately, the Australian’s team play much better football than the sides of his predecessors.

Spurs fans have taken to their manager due to what they saw last season but it remains to be seen if the former Celtic boss can help the club to the next level. That will require support from above and although the North London club have spent money, they are still not able to attract the highest quality of players.

This is what is going to prevent Tottenham from competing with Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool regularly but the opportunity for a trophy is there.