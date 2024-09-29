Arsenal overtake Man City as Premier League title favourites as odds slashed on Gunners success

Arsenal won while Man City dropped points on Saturday (Photos by Julian Finney, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Arsenal have moved ahead of Manchester City in the bookies’ favourites for the Premier League title race this season.

The Gunners managed to pick up three points with two late goals against Leicester City in yesterday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium, while Man City ended up dropping points for the second week in a row as they drew 1-1 away to Newcastle United.

These results also followed Arsenal’s important 2-2 draw away to City last weekend, with Mikel Arteta’s side doing well on that occasion to keep City at bay despite playing the entire second half with only ten men, and with only a John Stones equaliser at the death preventing a memorable victory.

While it’s surely far too early to be making big predictions, it now seems the bookies are pretty happy to have Arsenal as their new title favourites.

As per Ladbrokes, the north London giants are now 5/4 to finish the season as champions, down from 11/8, while City are now 7/4.

Premier League title winner odds – Arsenal now favourites

Premier League Winner (Ladbrokes)

Arsenal – 5/4

Man City – 7/4

Liverpool – 4/1

Chelsea – 12/1

Liverpool and Chelsea are the closest behind those two, but most fans and pundits would surely agree that it’s between City and Arsenal for the title again this season.

Arsenal haven’t won the league since all the way back in 2003/04, when Arsene Wenger’s side made history by going the entire campaign unbeaten.

City, meanwhile, are aiming for an incredible fifth title in a row, with Pep Guardiola’s side so dominant in recent Premier League history, in title races against both Arsenal and Liverpool.