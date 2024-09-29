(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly hoping for the relaxation of the Premier League spending rules in the coming months.

Both clubs have had to deal with their transfers diligently so that they can comply with the profit and sustainability rules. According to the latest reports (h/t TBR), Premier League clubs are allowed to lose £105 million over a three-year period if the losses are underwritten by an owner.

Newcastle and Aston Villa were reportedly close to breaching that limit for the 2023–24 assessment period. Both clubs spent significant sums of money in the transfer window during that time.

The Premier League is currently involved in a legal battle with Manchester City regarding their 115 financial breaches. Reports state that Manchester City have challenged the Premier League APT rules in arbitration courts and the Premier League champions could very well end up on the winning side.

The outcome of the case will certainly have a major bearing on matters related to the Premier League spending rules in the near future. Aston Villa and Newcastle will certainly hope for an outcome that benefits them.

Aston Villa have challenged the APT rules

The West Midlands club have already challenged the APT rules and they have sided with Manchester City. Although Newcastle United remain neutral in their stance for now, they would prefer the Premier League spending rules to be relaxed as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and if they are allowed to spend freely, they could put together a formidable squad capable of winning major trophies. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have brought in several quality players recently, and they will look to improve the squad further.

They have already secured Champions League qualification and they will look to scale greater heights in future.

