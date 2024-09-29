Bayern Munich man provides update on Harry Kane injury handing Aston Villa major boost

Bayern Munich played out a 1-1 draw with German champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday afternoon and a big concern for Vincent Kompany coming out of the match will be the fitness of Harry Kane ahead of their trip to Aston Villa.

The England captain was forced off late in the Bundesliga top-of-the-table clash after suffering an ankle injury – an area the striker has a history with. The issue occurred when Amine Adli caught the former Tottenham star, which led to him receiving treatment before being replaced by Thomas Muller with four minutes remaining.

Bayern Munich will be somewhat happy with the Leverkusen result as it keeps their positive start to the 2024/25 campaign going but the Bavarian outfit have big games coming up.

The German giants travel to Aston Villa and Barcelona in the Champions League, while domestically they face Eintracht Frankfurt and last season’s runners-up Stuttgart.

Bayern will hope Kane’s issue is only minor, although the club’s sporting director Max Eberl cast some doubt on this. “If Harry goes off the pitch, then it’s something. Now I hope he’s made of sturdy English wood,” the German said via the Daily Mail.

This would be a big boost for Aston Villa ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday as the England international would be one less problem for Unai Emery to worry about.

Unai Emery will have Aston Villa ready for Bayern Munich clash

Aston Villa travel to Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon but once their trip to Portman Road has concluded all their focus will switch to Bayern Munich as the Birmingham club get ready for the biggest night in their recent history.

The absence of Kane would be huge for Villa as fans of the Premier League club know how lethal the England international can be in front of goal.

This would give the Aston Villa players confidence, which also comes after the news that Emi Martinez’s FIFA suspension doesn’t include club games.

Emery will have his men ready for the arrival of the Bundesliga giants and although the Germans are the favourites, it would not be a shock to see Villa cause an upset.