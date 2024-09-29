Aston Villa man’s latest ‘great’ achievement draws him level with Jack Grealish

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
Leon Bailey of Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium on July 17, 2024 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa a 2-1 lead at Ipswich Town on Sunday, but Leon Bailey deserves massive credit for his role in the goal. 

The Jamaica international delivered a perfect cross straight onto the head of Watkins, who found it harder to miss thanks to the quality of the ball.

“It’s a great ball by Leon Bailey,” former Villa forward and current Everton man Ashley Young said in the Sky Sports studio. He added: “He manipulates the ball so quickly and gets the ball in the box. I don’t think Ollie has to do too much, to be honest.”

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey draws level with Jack Grealish

Bailey’s time at Aston Villa has been a mixed bag but there’s no doubt he has the ability to decide a match on his day.

Few stats are likely to exemplify that more than the fact his cross for Watkins on Sunday was his 16th Premier League assist for Aston Villa.

As pointed out by Squawka, that’s enough to draw him level with Jack Grealish, who sealed a £100m (per BBC Sport) move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Across all competitions, Bailey now has 20 goals and 21 assists to his name in 112 appearances for Aston Villa since joining from Bayer Leverkusen the day before Grealish left for City.

Top photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

More Stories Ashley Young Jack Grealish Leon Bailey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.