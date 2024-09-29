Leon Bailey of Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Walsall and Aston Villa at Poundland Bescot Stadium on July 17, 2024 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins gave Aston Villa a 2-1 lead at Ipswich Town on Sunday, but Leon Bailey deserves massive credit for his role in the goal.

The Jamaica international delivered a perfect cross straight onto the head of Watkins, who found it harder to miss thanks to the quality of the ball.

“It’s a great ball by Leon Bailey,” former Villa forward and current Everton man Ashley Young said in the Sky Sports studio. He added: “He manipulates the ball so quickly and gets the ball in the box. I don’t think Ollie has to do too much, to be honest.”

Watkins heads in his first away goal of the season! ? pic.twitter.com/Ahz1YNnbBf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

Aston Villa star Leon Bailey draws level with Jack Grealish

Bailey’s time at Aston Villa has been a mixed bag but there’s no doubt he has the ability to decide a match on his day.

Few stats are likely to exemplify that more than the fact his cross for Watkins on Sunday was his 16th Premier League assist for Aston Villa.

As pointed out by Squawka, that’s enough to draw him level with Jack Grealish, who sealed a £100m (per BBC Sport) move to Manchester City in the summer of 2021.

Leon Bailey (16) has now provided as many Premier League assists for Aston Villa as Jack Grealish. ? pic.twitter.com/dsW7BSTcsm — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) September 29, 2024

Across all competitions, Bailey now has 20 goals and 21 assists to his name in 112 appearances for Aston Villa since joining from Bayer Leverkusen the day before Grealish left for City.

Top photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images