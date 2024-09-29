(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

German giants Bayern Munich are watching the situation surrounding Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker according to reports.

The Brazil international has been a key player for the Reds following his arrival from Italian side AS Roma in 2018.

Alisson has played a huge role in Liverpool’s success over the last few years, which has included winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

Bayern interested in Alisson

The 31-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2027 and has made 269 appearances to date for the club.

Liverpool have made a great start to the season and currently sit top of the league after six games with 15 points, one point clear of Manchester City.

Alisson has made five appearances, with Arne Slot’s side conceding just two goals so far this season.

Liverpool appear to have already planned for life when Alisson does eventually move on having secured the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili who will spend the season back on loan at Valencia before linking up with his new team-mates next summer.

However, Alisson could be on the move before the end his contract and The Sun have reported that Bayern are keeping an eye on his situation.

The report adds that Bayern would be keen on a move as they have fitness concerns over Manuel Neuer, with Vincent Kompany said to be a big fan of the Liverpool star.

The Sun state that the German giants could launch an ambitious move for Alisson next summer, although they are aware he would be very expensive.

If Alisson were to depart next summer then Mamardashvili would likely step into the fold, whilst they also have Caoimhin Kelleher who has proven to be a reliable performer when called upon.

Liverpool will be aware that Alisson is closing in on the end of his time at Anfield, but they are unlikely to want to lose him next summer unless a very good offer comes in that they simply can’t refuse.