“They weren’t bad at all” – Chelsea star Cole Palmer given stunning comparison to two Arsenal legends

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Cole Palmer of Chelsea holds the match ball following the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been likened to legendary Premier League forwards Robin van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp following his record-breaking performance on Saturday.

The England international netted four goals in Chelsea’s 4-2 win at home to Brighton on Saturday, with all four strikes coming in the first half; the first time that’s ever been done in a Premier League match.

It could have been even better for Palmer, who saw another goal disallowed.

But that’s not all. Palmer also exerted his usual creative brilliance on the game, creating a match-high four chances — including three big chances — to the tune of 0.62 xA, meaning he really should have had one or two assists to go with his quartet of goals.

Palmer’s haul on Saturday takes him to six goals and four assists in six Premier League appearances this season, following on from his stunning 22-goal, 11-assist return in 2023/24.

Walcott compares Cole Palmer to Bergkamp and RVP

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has compared Palmer’s all-round game to those of Bergkamp and Van Persie, who also achieved greatness with the Gunners — while the latter also won a Premier League title with Manchester United.

“He has got a bit of finesse, Bergkamp, Van Persie about him, and they weren’t bad at all,” said Walcott (via BBC Sport).

On Palmer’s performance against Brighton, Walcott continued: “He has grown into his own at Chelsea and he is the main man. You can’t leave him out of any team, and I am talking about England too.

“He is so gifted, he will have that awe around him so that players are afraid of him. If he continues like this, he’s going to be a legend of the Premier League.”

Palmer was asked about Walcott’s comparison by BBC Radio 5 Live.

He responded: “When I missed the first chance I was upset, but the way they played and how high the line was, we knew we would get more chances. I should have had five or six.

“I just try and play every game the way I can and hopefully produce performances like that.

“[Bergkamp] is a legend of the Premier League but I didn’t really watch him. He is a top player but thank you Theo [Walcott].”

