(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton has accused Erik ten Hag of having verbal diarrhoea following Manchester United’s defeat to Tottenham.

It was a disastrous afternoon for United who suffered their second 3-0 defeat of the season at Old Trafford as Spurs ran riot.

Brennan Johnson gave them the lead after superb work from Micky van de Ven, before Bruno Fernandes got sent off, with Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke piling more misery on United in the second half.

Sutton tears into Ten Hag

The defeat leaves United 12th with a minus three goal difference after six games and the pressure will really ramp up on Ten Hag following another abject performance.

To make matters worse Kobbie Mainoo went off injured and he will be without Bruno Fernandes for the next three games through suspension.

United have won just two of their opening six league games and there doesn’t seem to be any signs of progress from last season at all, with the performance against Spurs arguably one of their worst in a long time.

The team were loudly booed at both half time and full time and Ten Hag is facing an upward battle to turn the tide and get United back on the right track.

The Dutchman will come under criticism for this performance and speaking after the game former Premier League striker Sutton accused Ten Hag of having verbal diarrhoea.

“Ten Hag has verbal diarrhoea,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I don’t know what game he was watching. The lap at the end is a lap for losers.”

It doesn’t get any easier for United as they face two tough away games next week with Porto in the Europa League before facing Aston Villa at Villa Park.

If Ten Hag were to lose both those games then he could be in big trouble heading into the October international break.