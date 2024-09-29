(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Graham Potter is waiting for the West Ham job according to talkSPORT pundit and former Premier League striker Darren Bent.

The Hammers appointed Julen Lopetegui in the summer to replace David Moyes and invested heavily in the squad, but it’s been a difficult start to the season.

West Ham sit 14th in the league following Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brentford and have won just one of their first six league games as well as being thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Potter waiting for West Ham

Whilst there’s no indication Lopetegui is under huge pressure to save his job, he does need to stop the rot as soon as possible and start getting some points on the board, otherwise the fans will turn.

The Hammers won’t want to make a change so early in the season, but they might be forced to if the poor form continues, and they host Premier League new boys Ipswich in a huge game at the London Stadium on Saturday.

However, that hasn’t stopped discussions about potential replacements in the media and Bent has made a bold claim by saying Potter is waiting for the West Ham job.

“They got David Moyes, not happy, get him out,” he told talkSPORT as quoted by Hammers News.

Lopetegui, not happy with him, get him out, Potter would be a good fit because he is a good coach, he must be waiting for something.”

Potter has been out of work since he was sacked in April 2023 after an ill fated spell at Chelsea and he’s thought to have turned down numerous jobs since, most notably Dutch giants Ajax.

However, in a recent interview Potter stated he was ready to return when the right opportunity became available, whilst he’s also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the England job to replace Gareth Southgate.