Manchester United were reportedly keen on signing the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 28-year-old international has decided to turn down a move to the Premier League and he will continue at the Italian club. Manchester United were not the only Premier League club keen on signing him and Newcastle United were keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The Dutch international full-back has decided to reject the opportunity to move to Manchester United, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to move on to other targets in the near future.

The Old Trafford outfit already have players like Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui at their disposal. Signing another right-sided full-back would be a surprise decision. They should look to invest in a quality left back instead.

Man United need defensive additions

Manchester United need to improve their defensive unit if they want to challenge for major trophies. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times and it remains to be seen whether Erik ten Hag can bring in the right reinforcements and turn things around.

Manchester United have made a mediocre start to the season so far and they will be desperate to months back strongly. They will be expected to secure Champions League qualification this season and they need to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

Dumfries could have been a useful acquisition for Manchester United, but they are already well-stocked in that department, and therefore his decision to snub a move to Old Trafford is unlikely to affect the club too much.

Manchester United should look to focus on improving the other areas of their squad now.

