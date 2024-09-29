Eddie Howe makes worrying Sandro Tonali admission

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Eddie Howe stated after Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City that Sandro Tonali is still not yet fully fit.

In a gruelling contest between both English sides, Eddie Howe’s team was able to hold out against the league champions for a 1-1 draw in their first game since Rodri suffered his horrific injury.

Much has been made of the Spanish midfielder’s influence on Pep Guardiola’s side with his incredible winning record backing up those claims with Saturday’s game a live example of how their midfield is impacted.

Newcastle’s Joelinton did not just dominate in the middle of the park physically but was afforded the time and space on the ball to progress his side forward with St. James’ Park roaring him on.

It was not just the Brazilian however who was pulling the strings for the Magpies as Tonali relished the occasion and never stopped running.

This huge physical output after almost an entire season on the sidelines did seem to catch up to the Italian as he was forced off for Sean Longstaff in the second half.

Eddie Howe on Tonali’s fitness

Speaking after the final whistle, the Newcastle boss revealed that Tonali is still yet to achieve full fitness.

“You can still see Sandro’s got a little bit of fitness work to do to get back to his best., so he comes off with cramp.” He told talkSPORT.

The Magpies now currently sit seventh in the Premier League table but will no doubt take confidence from their 1-1 draw against Manchester City into the upcoming games against Everton and Brighton.

