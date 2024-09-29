Erik ten Hag handed Man United sack deadline, board could pull the trigger by then

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are unhappy with their current start to the season and manager Erik ten Hag is under tremendous pressure.

The Dutch manager was expected to guide Manchester United to major trophies this season, but he has failed to get the best out of his team once again. The Red Devils have picked up just three months in all competitions and a report from Football Insider claims that he could be shown in the door if the results do not improve quickly.

Apparently, Manchester United have handed him a sack deadline and the board could pull the trigger if the results do not improve by Christmas. The report further adds that they are keeping tabs on the Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe as a potential alternative.

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag can save his job and get the team firing once again. The Manchester United hierarchy has backed their manager significantly with substantial funds in the transfer market. Manchester United have signed several quality players in recent seasons, but they have not been able to produce the desired results.

Man United unlikely to push for major trophies

They were expected to compete with Arsenal and Manchester City for the league title this season, but it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to match up to the Premier League elite. It remains to be seen whether they can secure a top-four finish. They missed out on Champions League qualification last season and a club of their stature cannot afford to miss out once again.

The club hierarchy has shown great faith and patience as far as Ten Hag is concerned, and the Dutch manager will have to live up to the expectations now. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can improve on their recent performances and put together a winning run now.

Top Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images