Erik Ten Hag’s time at Manchester United ‘might be up’ following their heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
That’s the view of former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage, reflecting on Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Ten Hag has won EFL Cup and FA Cup titles during his time at Man Utd so far, but came into the new campaign under immense pressure after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season.
That pressure has done nothing but ramp up with this latest crushing defeat, with Spurs repeating the scoring Liverpool won by at Old Trafford just a few weeks ago.
Between those results, United have endured sub-par results such as a 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace and a 1-1 stalemate at home to FC Twente in the Europa League.
Is it time for Man Utd to sack Ten Hag?
Ten Hag has been among the bookies’ favourites as the next manager to be sacked for some time now.
Savage believes this next week could be when we finally see Man Utd owners INEOS pull the plug on the Dutchman’s reign at Old Trafford.
“I think they’ve got to make a big decision this week,” said former Blackburn and Birmingham midfielder Savage, who came through the Man Utd youth system in the early 1990s (via BBC Sport).
He added: “I think his time might be up.”
Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images
The players are very poor both fullbacks are being caught out of position to many times nobody in the forwards cant hold the ball up they all turn and just run and then they don’t find anyone with their final ball.The midfield is to slow and don’t keep possession and again ther final balls are not good enough the central defenders are not getting enough cover from the midfield a poor team
Please Erik should go with immediate effect. i don’t think he has any other idea to improve the team