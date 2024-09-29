“Disgrace” – Gary Neville says Bruno Fernandes red sums up Man United’s awful afternoon

Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Spurs (Via Sky Sports)

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been given a straight red card against Tottenham this afternoon as things go from bad to worse for the Red Devils.

It’s been an extraordinarily bad performance by Man Utd so far, with Brennan Johnson scoring early on after a great run by Micky van de Ven.

Since then, Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t shown much sign of a comeback, and Fernandes has now made his team’s task even harder by getting himself sent off for this challenge on Tottenham’s James Maddison…

A straight red for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are down to 10! ? pic.twitter.com/44Z7OMPrNI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

There could be question marks over the referee’s decision here, but in general this just sums up how badly things are going for United.

Neville went on to describe the United performance as a whole as a “disgrace” as Fernandes made his way off the pitch, saying the incident just sums up the whole game for his old club.

Fernandes is having a poor season by his usually high standards, with the Portugal international yet to score or assist for the side so far, meaning he now has more red cards than goal contributions this season.

Needless to say, that’s far from good enough for a player of Fernandes’ calibre, and fans will hope this mini break that he gets in his three-match ban can see him come back refreshed, rested, and ready to get back to being the player we all know he can be.

Fernandes’ red means he’s just the fourth United captain to be sent off in a Premier League home game, following Roy Keane in 2001, and both Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney in 2014.