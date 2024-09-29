“I can’t watch this” – Gary Neville driven “crazy” by what he saw during Wolves vs Liverpool

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville was not happy during Wolves’ match with Liverpool on Saturday evening as the former Man United star revealed that a current Premier League trend is driving him “crazy”.
In a passionate rant on commentary, Neville became more and more frustrated as Gary O’Neil’s side knocked the ball around at the back while 2-1 down, with the ball going from the defenders to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone several times, despite needing an equaliser.
This has become a common trend in the Premier League in recent years with teams lower in the table, such as Burnley last season and Southampton during the current campaign, looking to play pretty football at all times.
This is driving Neville “crazy” and the Sky Sports commentator couldn’t hold back his thoughts during a Wolves passage of play against Liverpool.
Read More: Liverpool left Wolves star leaving Molineux pitch in tears
“They’ve passed it back to the goalkeeper,” Neville said during commentary on Sky Sports. “It absolutely drives me crazy. You need a goal. Do they know? Stop it. Honestly, it’s so frustrating.
“I can’t watch this because the reality is you can’t kid football fans. They know exactly what’s going on here. You’ve got to have another idea to try and do something different. I’m not talking about wellying it long and second balls.
“We always blame it on Pep [Guardiola] but Pep’s teams can do it, so I’ve no problem with Guardiola’s team and the way he plays. He’s been one of the greatest coaches of all time. His teams over 10 years have been some of the best we’ve ever watched.
“But we’re now watching teams at the lower end of the table playing six passes between the centre-back and goalkeeper needing a goal with four minutes to go and I can’t accept that.”
Does Gary Neville have a point about current Premier League teams?
Modern-day football fans expect to see their team play nice football and some would even sacrifice winning to see it. West Ham supporters last season were very frustrated with the way David Moyes’ team played despite the Hammers getting better results than they are now.
However, it is a fine line and when needing a goal, teams need to be more direct in trying to achieve it. Wolves wasted a lot of time with needless passes against Liverpool and it was easy to see why Neville was getting frustrated.
The Sky Sports commentator is probably wrong for having a go at the smaller teams for trying to play out from the back and it is unlikely to change anytime soon.