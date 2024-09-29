“I can’t watch this” – Gary Neville driven “crazy” by what he saw during Wolves vs Liverpool

Sky Sports commentator and pundit Gary Neville was not happy during Wolves’ match with Liverpool on Saturday evening as the former Man United star revealed that a current Premier League trend is driving him “crazy”.

In a passionate rant on commentary, Neville became more and more frustrated as Gary O’Neil’s side knocked the ball around at the back while 2-1 down, with the ball going from the defenders to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone several times, despite needing an equaliser.

This has become a common trend in the Premier League in recent years with teams lower in the table, such as Burnley last season and Southampton during the current campaign, looking to play pretty football at all times.

This is driving Neville “crazy” and the Sky Sports commentator couldn’t hold back his thoughts during a Wolves passage of play against Liverpool.

“They’ve passed it back to the goalkeeper,” Neville said during commentary on Sky Sports. “It absolutely drives me crazy. You need a goal. Do they know? Stop it. Honestly, it’s so frustrating.