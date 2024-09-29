Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on a potential transfer move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez ahead of January, but the Reds aren’t keen on selling.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, with Gomez expected to make a decision over his future closer to January after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has at times been a key part of the Liverpool squad, but there’s now a lot of competition for places in Arne Slot’s side, and it seems that could give Newcastle the chance to swoop.

NUFC were also keen on Marc Guehi as a potential defensive signing in the summer, but Gomez might be a more realistic target due to not playing regularly for his current club.

Gomez transfer: Newcastle still want Liverpool defender

It remains to be seen if Newcastle and Liverpool will be able to come to an agreement over Gomez, with the England international’s experience and versatility perhaps still set to make him a useful option in Slot’s squad over the course of what could end up being a long and gruelling campaign.

Fabrizio Romano recently discussed Gomez’s future with CaughtOffside as he’s also been linked with Aston Villa, though he suggested nothing concrete would be happening any time soon.

“There are no concrete movements so far for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, despite recent interest,” Romano said.

“Aston Villa didn’t sign a centre-back in August due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, and Newcastle wanted Guehi.

“At the moment, it’s quiet and the next months will be important to understand how much Slot will use Gomez with rotations in several competitions.”

Liverpool might do well to consider signing a new defender before sanctioning the sale of a proven player to a Premier League rival.