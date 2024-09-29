“Will not be happy” – Aston Villa man blamed as Ipswich take the lead

Liam Delap struck early to give Ipswich Town a shock lead at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The former Manchester City striker powered a shot home inside the near post from a Jack Clarke cut-back, extending his record to goals in six Premier League appearances this season.

However, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will likely take a dim view of his efforts to keep the effort out, with the Argentine getting a hand to Delap’s shot, only to see it go past him with too much power.