“Will not be happy” – Aston Villa man blamed as Ipswich take the lead

Liam Delap struck early to give Ipswich Town a shock lead at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.
The former Manchester City striker powered a shot home inside the near post from a Jack Clarke cut-back, extending his record to goals in six Premier League appearances this season.
However, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez will likely take a dim view of his efforts to keep the effort out, with the Argentine getting a hand to Delap’s shot, only to see it go past him with too much power.
“Martinez will not be happy. But it’s the power of the shot which does for him,” former Arsenal striker Alan Smith said in his commentary for Sky Sports.
Sky Sports journalist Laura Hunter added: “Martinez will be furious to be beaten in that manner. Delap puts his foot through the finish but Martinez is usually more than equal to those.”
You can see the goal here courtesy of Sky Sports:
Liam Delap opens the scoring! ? pic.twitter.com/sV3BfWphVh
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024
Top image courtesy of Sky Sports.