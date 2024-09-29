“It’s petty” – Jamie Redknapp speaks out on controversial Bruno red card

Jamie Redknapp has spoken against the decision to show Bruno Fernandes a red card for his tackle on James Maddison on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils had a disastrous first half at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur which was capped off with their captain being shown a straight red card.

Coming into the game, it was incredibly hard to predict which side would come out on top with their records so far almost identical but with United playing at home, Erik ten Hag’s men were given a slight advantage.

But the advantage of playing at home looked to have no effect on the Red Devils as they pondered on the ball repeatedly and were stagnant off of it.

It didn’t take long for Spurs to punish them for this as defender Mickey van de Ven ran through their entire team before squaring the ball for Brennan Johnson.

With Ten Hag’s side attempting to claw their way back into the tie, disaster struck which hurt their chances of completing a comeback immensely.

Fernandes was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on the knee of Maddison just before the half-time whistle.

Jamie Redknapp on Bruno red

Speaking in the Sky Sports studio during the break, Redknapp sympathised with the Portuguese midfielder stating that he believed he unfortunately slipped.

“No, he slips as he comes in to try to win the challenge. It’s petty, it was a bit petulant. He sticks out his right leg.” The former Spurs midfielder said.

“When you actually see it in slow motion, his feet go under him and he just sticks out his leg, I think it’s a yellow card.”

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images