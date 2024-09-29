Jamie Redknapp rips ’embarrassing’ Manchester United after Spurs defeat

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jamie Redknapp hasn’t held back in his assessment of Manchester United after their 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered a devastating defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday with Erik ten Hag’s side now planted firmly in 12th place after six games this season.

Although unfortunate, Manchester United fans would have been bolstered by the news that Tottenham forward Son Heung-min was not included in the squad arguably taking away their best attacking threat.

But that did not seem to matter as Spurs took the lead early on courtesy of an incredible run from Mickey van de Ven which was finished off by Brennan Johnson who had a simple tap-in.

Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card at the end of the half with the second 45 minutes being completed dominated by Spurs as expected, with Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski adding another two to make it 3-0.

Speaking after the game, former Spurs star Redknapp criticised the performance of Manchester United labelling their current state as embarrassing.

“They are rock bottom right now, I just don’t see where he can go from here, they are as bad as I’ve seen a United side.” He said in the Sky Sports studio.

“It’s actually embarrassing. A club of this stature shouldn’t be producing performances like that.”

“I just don’t see how he [Erik ten Hag] can keep his job” 🤯 Brutally honest from Jamie Redknapp! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SAq9QcDLb0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images