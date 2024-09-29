Exclusive: Astronomical offers expected to arrive for major Liverpool star in coming weeks

The 2024/25 campaign looks like it could be Mohamed Salah’s last at Liverpool as Saudi Arabian clubs are already making moves to sign him as a free agent early next year.

The Egyptian superstar is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and so far, there has been no sign of a new deal being offered to the 32-year-old.

Saudi Arabia are looking to take advantage of the winger’s situation at the Premier League club and their interest isn’t anything new. Last summer, Al Ittihad pursued Salah aggressively, but Liverpool turned down massive offers to keep him on Merseyside.

Again in June 2024, Al Ittihad renewed talks, hoping that the departure of Jurgen Klopp might influence Salah’s decision to leave Liverpool, but the chances of a deal happening remained slim.

With the Egypt international set to become a free agent in 2025, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is shifting its strategy to secure a pre-contract with the Reds star by January or February. Sources have told CaughtOffside that the PIF is currently preparing a lucrative 2+1-year contract offer with an astronomical salary attached.

Salah has been in contact with Saudi clubs for years and in the coming weeks, the PIF is expected to formally present its offer. Confidence is high in Saudi Arabia that the Liverpool superstar will accept their terms ahead of his potential arrival for the 2025/26 campaign.

Al Ittihad remains a top contender, however, other clubs such as Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al Ahli – all teams under the PIF – are also potential destinations.

Liverpool have several names ready to replace Mohamed Salah

With Salah set to depart Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds have a very tough task in trying to replace the legendary figure.

The 32-year-old has produced 216 goals and 93 assists across the 357 games he has featured in for the Merseyside club with five goals and four assists coming this season as the Egypt captain shows no signs of slowing down.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool are monitoring Real Sociedad‘s Takefusa Kubo as a top target to replace Salah; while other names on the Reds’ list consist of Bundesliga duo Karim Adeyemi and Leroy Sane.

The coming months could be crucial for several of these stars as Salah’s time at Liverpool closes to an end.